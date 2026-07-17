3 Country Songs From 2002 That Will Remain Classics Forever

In the early 2000s, country music was increasing in popularity. Both legendary artists and newcomers released some of the best songs in the genre. These are three country songs that came out in 2002 and will always be classics.

“My List” by Toby Keith

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Toby Keith put out so many hits throughout his career. One of them is “My List”. But “My List” is a bit of a departure for Keith. In the song, Keith shows off his softer, sentimental side, a rarity for him. On Keith’s Pull My Chain album, “My List” is one of only a few songs on the record that does not feature Keith as a writer. Instead, “My List” was written by Tim James and Rand Bishop.

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A song about taking time for what’s truly important in life, “My List” says, “Go for a walk, say a little prayer / Take a deep breath of mountain air / Put on my glove and play some catch / It’s time that I make time for that / Wade the shore and cast a line / Look up a long lost friend of mine / Sit on the porch and give my girl a kiss / Start living, that’s the next thing on my list.”

“I Just Wanna Be Mad” by Terri Clark

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A Top 5 single for Terri Clark, “I Just Wanna Be Mad” is on her Pain To Kill project. The light-hearted tune was written by Kelley Lovelace and Lee Thomas Miller.

“I Just Wanna Be Mad” says, “I’ll never leave, I’ll never stray / My love for you will never change / But I ain’t ready to make up or get around to that / I think I’m right, I think you’re wrong / I’ll probably give in before long / Please don’t make me smile / I just want to be mad for awhile.”

“The Good Stuff” by Kenny Chesney

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“The Good Stuff” is on Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems. Written by Craig Wiseman and Jim Collins, “The Good Stuff” became a seven-week No. 1 hit for Chesney.

The sweet song says, “‘Cause it’s the first long kiss on a second date / Momma’s all worried when you get home late / And droppin the ring in the spaghetti plate / ‘Cause your hands are shaking so much / And it’s the way that she looks with the rice in her hair / Eating burnt suppers the whole first year / And asking for seconds to keep her from tearing up / Yeah, man, that’s the good stuff.”

Wiseman tells The Boot that “The Good Stuff” was inspired by a friend of his who had recently lost his wife.

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