3 Country Songs To Make You Feel Warm in the Middle of Winter

In a lot of the country right now, the weather is cold, sometimes bitterly. Fortunately, there are several country songs to make you feel warm, if only for a few minutes. We picked three of our favorite country songs to listen to when you want to feel the heat in the middle of winter.

“Toes” by Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band’s “Toes” is the perfect vacation vibe, especially in winter. Out in 2009 on The Foundation, the song was written by band members Zac Brown. Wyatt Durrette, and John Driskell Hopkins, plus Shawn Mullins.

“Toes” is a light-hearted song about a guy who goes to the islands on vacation, spends all his money, and returns home broke. The song says, “I got my toes in the water, toes in the sand / Not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand / Life is good today / Life is good today.“

The song was inspired while Durette was really at the beach.

“[Durette] called me about six in the morning on my home phone, which either meant that something was wrong or that somebody was up late partying,” Brown tells Billboard. “He said, ‘I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand, and we gotta write a song about it.’ That’s kind of how that one started.”

“Sunshine And Summertime” by Faith Hill

Faith Hill released “Sunshine And Summertime” in 2006, on her Fireflies album. Written by John Rich, Kylie Sackley, and Rodney Clawson, “Sunshine And Summertime” is the perfect warm-weather anthem.

The lyrics include, “Hey, that’s the way we do it / New friends and blue skies that never end / Hey, that’s the way we like it / Good times, sunshine and summertime.”

Sadly, “Sunshine And Summertime” became Hill’s final Top 10 on the country charts as a solo artist. She had one more in 2017 with “Speak To A Girl”, a duet with her husband, Tim McGraw. Hill has since largely disappeared from the spotlight.

“Sunny And 75” by Joe Nichols

Joe Nichols had a No. 1 hit in 2013 with “Sunny And 75”. The feel-good tune is written by Michael Dulaney, Jason Sellers, and Paul Jenkin for Nichols’ Crickets album.

“Sunny And 75” says, “I’m somewhere, somewhere sunny and 75 / You and me on a beach chair / Yeah, I’m so there every time I look in your eyes / Kissin’ you in the salt air / I can taste it, I swear / Take me somewhere sunny and 75.”

Nichols later admitted he was hesitant to record the song, in part because Sellers, an outstanding vocalist, was singing the demo.

