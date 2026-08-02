3 Early Lonestar Hits That Would Still Work on Country Radio Today

In 1995, Lonestar released their first single, kicking off a decade of success at radio. Among their many hits are these three early songs, which sound so good that they would likely still work at country radio today.

“Tequila Talkin’”

Play video

“Tequila Talkin’” is Lonestar’s first single. On their eponymous debut, the song was written by Bill LaBounty and Chris Waters.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Tequila Talkin’” is a clever song about not wanting to admit your true feelings, blaming it on the alcohol instead. The song says, “It was just the tequila talkin’ / When I told you I’m still not over you / I get a little sentimental when I’ve had one or two / And that tear in my eye was the salt and the lime / Not the memory of you walkin’ / If I said I’m still in love with you / It was just the tequila talkin’.”

“Come Cryin’ To Me”

Play video

On Lonestar’s sophomore Crazy Nights record is “Come Cryin’ To Me”. A No. 1 single, “Come Cryin’ To Me” was written by John Rich, who was part of Lonestar at the time, along with Mark D. Sanders and Wally Wilson.

“Come Cryin’ To Me” says, “When you’re tired of it all / And tears need to fall You back’s to the wall / Come cryin’ to me / You don’t have to be strong / You don’t have to hold on / You’ve been there too long / Come cryin’ to me / I’ll leave the living room light / Burning all night / No don’t even pack / Don’t even look back / Baby come cryin’ to me.“

Interestingly, Crazy Nights is the last record with Rich. He was fired from the band before the release of Lonely Grill, Lonestar’s third studio album.

“Amazed”

Play video

“Amazed” is one of the most timeless songs in country music. Perhaps surprisingly, it is still on the radio today. A crossover hit for Lonestar, “Amazed” stayed at the top of the country charts for an impressive eight weeks.

The sweet love song was written by Marv Green, Chris Lindsey, and Aimee Mayo. It says, “I’ve never been this close to anyone or anything / I can hear your thoughts / I can see your dreams / I don’t know how you do what you do / I’m so in love with you / It just keeps getting better / I wanna spend the rest of my life / With you by my side / Forever and ever / Every little thing that you do / Baby, I’m amazed by you.”

In 2003, rocker Bonnie Tyler released a version of “Amazed”. Her cover appears on her Heart Strings record.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images