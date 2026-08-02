3 Catchy Songs From 1968 That Everyone Knew but Nobody Talks About Anymore

The 1960s boasted some of the catchiest songs of the 20th century. Pop music lovers really got to enjoy themselves during that decade. Likewise, there are a ton of catchy songs from 1968 that had success on the charts but have since faded into obscurity to modern-day audiences. Let’s give a few of those songs some modern-day love, shall we?

“Grazing In The Grass” by Hugh Masekela from ‘The Promise Of A Future’

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Few instrumental grooves are as insanely infectious as the one found in “Grazing In The Grass” by Hugh Masekela. This jazzy hit doesn’t have any lyrics that will get stuck in your head, but the whole of the song’s composition is as addictive as it gets. “Grazing In The Grass” by Hugh Masekela was quite a hit in 1968, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song would later be covered by the likes of The Friends Of Distinction and others.

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“Do It Again” by The Beach Boys

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The Beach Boys knew their way around a catchy hook, and this 60s pop classic manages to be addictive and nostalgic all at once. “Do It Again” was written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love as a way of looking back at their earlier surf pop days. The song resonated with listeners, peaking at No. 20 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 in the UK. Honestly, I’m a little surprised that this song wasn’t a bigger hit in the US.

“Sky Pilot” by Eric Burdon & The Animals from ‘The Twain Shall Meet’

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This song from Eric Burdon & The Animals was one of many catchy songs from 1968, but it was also an epic, anthemic anti-war song with a lot of meaning to it. And those choruses? I personally can’t help but sing along. And yet, sadly, I can’t remember the last time I heard this iconic tune on the radio.

“Sky Pilot” by Eric Burdon & The Animals was all over the radio in 1968, though. This psychedelic rock hit peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100 and No. 7 in Canada. I recommend giving the full seven-minute version a spin over the far-too-short single version. You won’t be disappointed.

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