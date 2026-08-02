4 Songs From 1975 Every Kid Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning

Let’s take a trip back in time. Imagine it’s 1975 and you’re in the backseat of the family car on the way to school, hoping to hear a few good songs before school. It was a great year for music. So, there was a good chance the songs you’d ask your parents to turn up on the way to school would someday be called “classics” by people who weren’t alive when they were released.

Relive the simpler times with these chart-topping songs from 1975. You won’t even have to listen to the DJ read ads for local businesses or relay the weather report. You can–and we shall–get right to the tunes.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Black Water” by The Doobie Brothers

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It doesn’t matter if it’s 1975 or 2026, this is the perfect kind of song to kick off a good day. It’s upbeat and laid back that it’s almost impossible to be in a bad mood when this Doobie Brothers classic is playing. Songs like this are right up there with coffee on the list of morning essentials.

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver

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John Denver is the source for all the wholesome, upbeat, and catchy tunes you could ever need. Some kids may have tried to pretend they didn’t like this song in 1975. Today, though, they’re ready to tell the truth. It doesn’t matter where you grew up. When this tune plays, everybody is from the country.

“One of These Nights” by Eagles

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This is one of the best songs the Eagles ever released. They combined a disco beat and some high harmonies with their early country rock sound and came out with something that captured the essence of what was happening in the music world at the time. Even if kids didn’t “get” this song when they heard it in 1975, they knew it was good.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell

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“Rhinestone Cowboy” was one of the biggest songs of 1975. It topped the pop, country, and adult contemporary charts. So, there’s no doubt kids heard it on the way to school at least twice a week. Glen Campbell’s blend of saccharine pop and Nashville Sound country helped it dominate multiple radio markets.

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