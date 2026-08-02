3 Rock Songs From 1995 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows Today

By the middle of the 1990s, the sound of 90s music was in full swing. These are three of the best rock songs from 1995, which are so good that it’s likely that every 90s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Your Little Secret” by Melissa Etheridge

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Melissa Etheridge released one single in 1995, and it’s “Your Little Secret“. Written by Etheridge, “Your Little Secret” is the title track of her fifth studio album.

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A song about the dangers of infidelity, “Your Little Secret” says, “I like the way you look / I know you like me / But one and one and one / Baby makes three / Stop playing those eyes/ If you want me to keep / Your little secret / Little secret, little secret.”

Etheridge follows “Your Little Secret” with “I Want To Come Over”, a song that remains one of her biggest hits.

“I Live My Life For You” by FireHouse

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On FireHouse‘s third studio album, appropriately called 3, is “I Live My Life For You”. Written by band members Bill Leverty and C.J. Snare, “I Live My Life For You” is the band’s final Top 20 single.

The chorus to the sweet love song says, “I live my life for you / I wanna be by your side in everything that you do / And if there’s only one thing you can believe is true / I live my life for you / I dedicate my life to you, you know that I would die for you / But our love would last forever / And I will always be with you and there is nothing we can’t do / As long as we’re together.“

“One Of Us” by Joan Osborne

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Joan Osborne’s first single, “One Of Us” is also her most successful. The song, written by Eric Bazilian, is part of Relish, Osborne’s freshman record.

“One Of Us” says, “What if God was one of us? / Just a slob like one of us? / Just a stranger on the bus / Trying to make His way home / If God had a face, what would it look like? / And would you want to see / If seeing meant that you would have to believe / In things like Heaven and in Jesus and the saints / And all the prophets?“

Although “One Of Us” seems to be a religious song, Bazilian says that isn’t at all the case.

“You don’t write songs like that, they write you,” he tells Songfacts. “When I write songs, I don’t have any agenda. I often learn a lot about what I’m thinking about any given issue from the songs I write about it. There was no conscious decision to write a song with the ‘G’ word in it, but it ended up sort of summing up my worldview inadvertently, just by the words that happened to pour out of me at the time.”

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