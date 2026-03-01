3 Famous Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s Where One Memorable Line Carries the Entire Tune

Classic rock songs are often known for one or two memorable lines. The catchiest among them are still stuck in the heads of listeners to this very day, and others very lines likely played a role in their songs’ success. Let’s look at just a few famous classic rock songs with one very memorable line each.

“Year Of The Cat” by Al Stewart (1976)

“She comes out of the sun in a silk dress running / Like a watercolor in the rain.”

The 1970s were a very rich decade for rock music. A lot of different evolutions were happening, from heavy metal to soft rock to pop-rock and everything in-between. Al Stewart leaned into his soft side for “Year Of The Cat”. And the above-mentioned line is the most poetic and memorable lyric in the entire song. Some rock songwriters really knew how to inject a bit of poetry into their music back in the day.

“We Will Rock You” by Queen (1977)

“We will, we will, rock you!”

I’m not going to act like the whole of this Queen megahit isn’t amazing. However, when it comes to younger listeners who likely weren’t around when this track first dropped, most might know this song by the few words that tend to make it to football games and other sports stadium speakers. There is something about the way that Freddie Mercury chants this line and that stomp-clap response that just gets stuck in your head, though.

“Echoes” by Pink Floyd (1971)

“And through the window in the wall come streaming in on sunlight wings a million bright ambassadors of morning.”

This one always gets me. While I would never say that Roger Waters is underrated, I do think he deserves a bit more love for just how poetic and introspective his lyrics are. The above-mentioned lyric might just be the most memorable line out of any classic rock song from the 1970s that I can think of. In fact, “Echoes” was the song that introduced me to the prog-rock magic of Pink Floyd as a child. It’s a gorgeous piece of work, one that bridged the gap between the band’s experimental early years and their tenure as a mainstream rock band.

Photo by Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images