3 Famous Songs I Only Understood After Seeing Them Live

Some songs just need to be heard live. The three iconic songs below all benefit from live energy. Though the recorded versions are great, they pale in comparison to what happened when they were brought out in front of a crowd. Revisit the live version of these tracks to witness them in their best habitat. These live renditions completely changed the way I hear these songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

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“Born To Run” — Bruce Springsteen

You can’t fully understand Bruce Springsteen until you see him live. Even an online viewing of one of his concerts reveals something his recorded offerings can not. A large part of Springsteen’s appeal, since the onset of his career, has been the fact that he’s a legendary performer. You can’t feel the full breadth of Springsteen’s power unless you see him on stage, in his element.

Take “Born To Run” for example. This song is, obviously, a fan favorite and has been since its release, but even the recording’s popularity has dimmed compared to the many live renditions Springsteen has done over the years. Find any video of this song performed live and you’ll instantly prefer it to the version you already know and love.

“Case Of You” — Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell’s “Case Of You” is stunning in every form, but nothing compares to when she sang it live back in her heyday. Mitchell’s impossibly smooth vocals come through unadulterated in the performance above, making a case that this song is best heard live.

Additionally, Mitchell flexes her dulcimer skills in this performance, adding even more intrigue to an already perfect performance. There is something intimate about hearing this song in a live setting that you don’t get in a studio setting.

“Baby, I Love Your Way” — Peter Frampton

Undisputedly, the best version of Peter Frampton’s “Baby I Love Your Way” is the live version. Truthfully, I haven’t really ever listened to the recorded version of this song, because the live album version is superb. If you’re someone who hasn’t heard this song live, you’re in for a treat that will assuredly change your listening habits.

Frampton’s vocals meld with the crowd in the live version, delivering an energy usually only accessible while being in the room. Frampton made his on-stage sound evergreen with this live rendition.

(Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)