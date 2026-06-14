3 Songs Written About Real People Who Later Responded Publicly

When songwriters sit down to start a new track, they often reach back into their memory banks to try to pick out parts of their lives that have a lot of importance. Sometimes that can mean remembering a person in their life, for both good and bad reasons.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that were written about other people. Not only did they call out some famous celebrities, but those folks then clapped back! Indeed, these are three songs written about real people who later responded publicly.

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon from ‘No Secrets’ (1972)

When Carly Simon released her song “You’re So Vain” in 1972, there was speculation over who it was about. The track, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, has engendered lots of debate. Some wondered if it was about Mick Jagger or James Taylor or David Bowie, or some other man in Simon’s orbit. But in the end, the track was mostly inspired by actor Warren Beatty, whom Simon dated in the early 1970s. And in 2007, Beatty responded to the rumors, acknowledging his influence, saying, “Let’s be honest. That song was about me.”

“Dear John” by Taylor Swift from ‘Speak Now’ (2010)

Over the course of her career, Taylor Swift has been known to date a fella or two. And many of them have been big-name stars, including the songwriter and performer John Mayer. The duo was an item in 2009 and 2010. And it was that relationship that likely inspired Swift’s 2010 tune, “Dear John”. While Swift has dodged the association—saying in 2012, “How presumptuous! I never disclose who my songs are about”—Mayer was more forthright, saying the song “humiliated” him and he called it “cheap songwriting”. Well, tell us how you really feel!

“Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s from ‘All That We Needed’ (2005)

This song was inspired by a chance meeting. In 2002, Plain White T’s frontman Tom Higgenson was introduced to Delilah DiCrescenzo, a nationally ranked steeplechase and cross-country runner, by a mutual friend. The encounter left Higgenson love-struck (though DiCrescenzo was already in a relationship). Undeterred, he wrote this ode to her. In the end, the song, DiCrescenzo noted, was both so lovely and so popular that it made her want to scream out loud that it was about her. “There was pressure to live up to this ideal,” she added. Yup, it’s a tale as old as time.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns