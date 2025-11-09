3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1983 I Bet You Don’t Remember

With so much happening in the new wave scene, as well as new evolutions in pop and rock, the early 1980s were quite a fun time for music. Specifically, quite a few killer tunes came out in the year 1983. And if you ask me, some of the most successful songs of 1983 seem to have been forgotten by mainstream audiences today. Let’s refresh your memory, shall we? Let’s take a look at a few forgotten songs from 1983 that are just as good today.

“I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” by Culture Club

When one thinks of new wave, one might quickly think of the club kid outfit Culture Club. “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” was one of a few hits from this colorful outfit. And it doesn’t get nearly as much airplay today as other hits like “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon”. That’s a shame, because this 1983 track is quite good. Audiences at the time certainly thought so. “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, and did even better in Australia and Canada.

“Try Again” by Champaign

Most people think of rock music and new wave when they think about the 1980s. However, the decade was also a great time for R&B. “Try Again” by Champaign is one such song that was released in 1983 that has been somewhat forgotten by modern-day listeners, and it really does deserve to be remembered. This contemporary R&B jam hit No. 23 on the Hot 100 and came close to topping the R&B chart in the US.

“Don’t Cry” by Asia

I couldn’t leave some good prog off of this list of forgotten songs from 1983. “Don’t Cry” by Asia was the prog-pop outfit’s first hit single from the album Alpha. This song ended up resonating with audiences in a big way and reached No. 10 fairly quickly on the Hot 100. “Don’t Cry” would be the somewhat underrated band’s second Top 10 hit on that chart. If you were around in 1983, you probably heard this tune on the radio constantly. Give it a spin; it might just transport you back to a fine era for prog-pop.

