3 Forgotten Slow Dances That Defined Young Love in the 1980s

Ah, being a teen in the 1980s. The big hairsprayed updos, the big puffy prom dresses, the teen coming-of-age movies, the music. It was a great time to be young and going through the stages of puppy love, especially when it came to slow dances on dates and at school dances. The following 1980s tracks have been forgotten by far too many, considering they were go-to songs for slow dances back in the day. Let’s revisit a few classics!

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“Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac (1982)

Fleetwood Mac had one heck of a time in the 1970s, but their 1980s era is nothing to sneeze at. “Gypsy” was one excellent song written by Stevie Nicks that was quite successful. It peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Gypsy” was a go-to for slow dances at the time, considering the lyrics are about looking back on the narrator’s youth and the carefree life they lived. It was an autobiographical piece for Nicks. However, plenty of young people resonated with it as they neared high school graduation.

“Weak In The Presence Of Beauty” by Alison Moyet (1987)

Remember this song from Alison Moyet? “Weak In The Presence Of Beauty” was written by Rob Clarke and Michael Ward, originally for their band, Floy Joy. I bet that name is a throwback for 80s kids! However, in 1987, Alison Moyet released a version of the song that became quite popular in Europe, reaching No. 6 in the UK. The song wasn’t particularly popular in the US, but UK teens in the 80s definitely danced to this tune on more than one occasion back in the day. It’s on the higher-energy side of slow dance songs, but it fits the bill nonetheless.

“Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx (1989)

Alright, maybe this tune isn’t exactly “forgotten.” Any 80s kid listening to the chorus of “Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx will get transported back in time. However, younger listeners might not know about this song at all, nor the emotional power it had over listeners in the 80s. The soft rock tune “Right Here Waiting” was a natural go-to for slow dances in the 1980s and also resonated with adults at the time. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, among other international charts.

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