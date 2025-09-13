3 Forgotten Songs From 1961 That Still Rock Our World Today

These forgotten songs from 1961 might not make it to classic rock or country radio as often as they used to, but they’re each important gems from music history’s past. Let’s refresh everyone’s collective memory, shall we? One of these songs is particularly noteworthy in music history, specifically when it comes to unique instrumentation. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Runaway” by Del Shannon

I’m a big fan of this little gem from the early 1960s. It’s a good tune. However, I love it because it features an extremely unique musical instrument for its time. Released by Del Shannon in February 1961, “Runaway” was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. I can see why, considering it’s a solid little rock and roll tune. However, the most memorable aspect of this song is its use of the Musitron. The Musitron, interestingly enough, was the musical invention of songwriter Max Crook. The device was a clavioline electric keyboard invented entirely by Crook himself, who also co-wrote “Runaway”.

“Big Bad John” by Jimmy Dean

How about some classic country music with a little bit of talking blues? “Big Bad John” by Jimmy Dean was released in September 1961 and almost immediately became a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart. It was a big deal for Dean, who won a Grammy Award for the tune. This is such a good example of what country music was like in the early 1960s, complete with top-notch storytelling, explorations of American folklore, and beautiful instrumentation. They don’t make music like this anymore!

“Take Good Care Of My Baby” by Bobby Vee

This entry on our list of forgotten songs from 1961 that have more or less aged well is a standout release from Bobby Vee. Originally written by famed songwriting duo Carole King and Gerry Goffin, Bobby Vee was the one to record this pop tune and turn it into a massive hit during the summer of 1961. “Take Good Care Of My Baby” topped the Hot 100 chart that year. Vee would later release a “ballad” version of the song under his real name, which is similarly quite a treat to hear. However, when it comes to oldies radio rotations, the original version is the one to occasionally make an appearance.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images