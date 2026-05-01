3 Forgotten Songs From 1967 That Should Be Remembered Forever

The year 1967 had a lot of big hits. Out in 1967 were songs like “Hello, Goodbye” by The Beatles, and “The Letter” by The Box Tops, among others. So it’s understandable that some songs seem to have been forgotten, including these three. They are all really good, which is why people should still be listening to them today.

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“I Was Made To Love Her” by Stevie Wonder

“I Was Made To Love Her” is the title track of Wonder’s seventh studio album. He is a writer on the song, along with his mother, Lula Mae Hardaway, plus Sylvia Moy and Henry Cosby.

The inspiration for the song is Wonder’s former girlfriend, Angie. Wonder fell in love with her when they both lived in the same housing projects.

“She was my third girlfriend but my first love,” Wonder reveals on the 500 Songs podcast. “I used to call Angie up. We would talk and say, ‘I love you, I love you.’ And we’d talk, and we’d both go to sleep on the phone.”

“I Was Made To Love Her” says, “You know my papa disapproved it / My mama boo-hooed it

But I told them time and time again / ‘Don’t you know I was made to love her / Build my world all around her?’ / Yeah! Hey, hey, hey.”

“Baby I Love You” by Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin’s “Baby I Love You” comes right after her massive single, “Respect”. It is likely why it is easy to forget. Written by Ronnie Shannon, “Baby I Love You” is on her Aretha Arrives album.

A declaration of deep love, “Baby I Love You” says, “Stretch out your arms, little boy / You’re gonna get it / ‘Cause I love you / Ain’t no doubt about it / Baby I love you / I love you, I love you / I love you / Baby I love you.”

Five years after Franklin’s version, Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway released a duet of the same song.

“A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You” by The Monkees

“A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You” is the Monkees’ third single and third consecutive No. 1 hit. Still, it is not nearly as well-known as their previous single, “I’m A Believer”. “A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You” was not on one of their albums. Neil Diamond is the sole writer of the song.

“A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You” says, “Girl, I don’t want to fight / I’m a little bit wrong, and you’re a little bit right / I said, ‘Girl, you know that it’s true / It’s a little bit me, and it’s a little bit you, too.”

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