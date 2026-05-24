Blake Shelton Is “The Proudest Husband Ever” While Watching His Wife Gwen Stefani’s No Doubt Residency

’90s pop-punk kids everywhere rejoiced when No Doubt announced they would celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom, with a six-date residency at the state-of-the-art Sphere venue in Las Vegas. It wasn’t long before the band—consisting of vocalist Gwen Stefani, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young—extended that residency through June. Meanwhile, Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, is headlining his own residency across town at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Finally getting a break, the “God’s Country” singer, 49, was able to enjoy his wife’s show on Saturday (May 23).

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“It’s a Saturday night and Blake Shelton came,” Gwen Stefani announced from the stage to raucous applause. The cameras then panned to the five-time Entertainer of the Year, smiling blissfully as he looked up at his spouse onstage.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Don't Speak, Blake Shelton … just enjoy seeing your wife, Gwen Stefani, and her No Doubt bandmates on the Sphere stage! pic.twitter.com/lstctyvWw3 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 24, 2026

“Blake in the crowd looking like the proudest husband ever,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter. “Gwen & No Doubt killing it on the Sphere stage! Iconic reunion vibes.”

Blake Shelton Previously Blamed His Manager For Missing Gwen Stefani’s Debut

Blake Shelton had a pretty decent excuse for missing Gwen Stefani’s first show at the iconic venue. He was helming his own show just a mile away.

“What kind of a d—head books us on the exact same nights every single night?” the country star joked during his May 6 show. “I think my manager did that. He’s here, isn’t he? Sorry, Narvel.” (He was referring to Narvel Blackstock, ex-husband of Reba McEntire and former father-in-law of Kelly Clarkson.)

Speaking with Country Now at the ACM Awards on May 17, the “Ol’ Red” crooner said he had been deliberately avoiding any online spoilers before seeing No Doubt at the Sphere.

“I’ve not seen a rehearsal. I haven’t seen anything. I’m finally going to get to go see her next weekend,” he said. “I actually have a day off that they’re working and that’ll be my first chance. I’ve not looked at any social media. I haven’t seen any pictures. I have no clue.”

The Voice star made sure to celebrate his wife’s accomplishment on social media afterwards, sharing footage from the Memorial Day weekend show to his Instagram.

[RELATED: See Why Blake Shelton Just Compared Wife Gwen Stefani to Dolly Parton]

“So proud of my wife @gwenstefani and the @nodoubt guys for working their asses off and putting on this hell of a show.. finally got a night off to see it.. un-freakin-real,” he wrote.

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM