3 Forgotten Songs From 1967 That Still Rock Our World Today

The Summer of Love was at the apex of the psychedelic revolution in music. An almost endless stream of amazing tunes came out that very year. Naturally, a song or two from 1967 has been forgotten to time, and I think they’re worth revisiting. Let’s look at just a few forgotten songs from 1967 that have aged pretty well and deserve a good listen today!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Flowers In The Rain” by The Move

This psychedelic art pop tune was released in August 1967. It did quite well on the charts, though it didn’t get as much love as it should have in the US. “Flowers In The Rain” by The Move was a No. 2 hit on the UK Singles chart and did well across Europe. It’s a unique song in that it blends typical English pop with orchestral arrangements that include clarinets, French horns, etc.

Fun fact: To promote this song, the band’s manager released postcards that featured former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson in bed with his secretary, which led to a pretty hefty lawsuit.

“Never My Love” by The Association

Remember this psychedelic soft rock gem from 1967? “Never My Love” by The Association was a real bop back then. It also happens to be the second most-played radio song of the 20th century. It’s hard to imagine a song like this being forgotten, but well into the 21st century, younger listeners may have never heard this fantastic little song.

“Never My Love” hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 that year and remains one of The Association’s most successful singles.

“Why Did I Get So High” by The Peanut Butter Conspiracy

This band is one of my favorite little gems from the psychedelic music era of the mid-to-late 1960s. Unfortunately, “Why Did I Get So High” makes it to our list of forgotten songs from 1967. But it really shouldn’t be forgotten. This song is so refreshing, somewhat humorous, but not entirely critical of its era. It’s comedy without the often mean-spirited nature of parody or satire, and in a way, it’s almost like the band is poking fun at themselves.

The melody of this psych-rock tune is very of its time and a real delight to listeners today. The whole of this song’s album, The Peanut Butter Conspiracy Is Spreading, is essential listening.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images