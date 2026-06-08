3 Mom Rock Songs That Deserve as Much Love as Dad Rock Classics

“Dad rock” is a pretty loosely defined term that usually refers to classic rock music. The name is apt, obviously, because plenty of dads out there love them some classic rock tunes. But what about “mom rock,” a similarly loose-defined term for boomers and Gen X music enjoyers who sang along to tunes from Laurel Canyon greats and Lilith Fair singer-songwriters? Let’s look at a few select mom rock songs that definitely fit that description.

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“Both Sides, Now” by Joni Mitchell from ‘Clouds’ (1969)

Here’s a folk-rock classic for the ages. Joni Mitchell dished out quite a few legendary hits in the 1960s and 1970s, but perhaps her most well-known release is “Both Sides, Now” off of the album Clouds. Mitchell wrote this tune, but it was actually first recorded by Dave Van Rock as well as singer Judy Collins. It was Mitchell’s version, though, that became the most defining version of the song. And with it, Mitchell ushered in an era of singer-songwriters who weren’t afraid to get extremely vulnerable in their music.

“I’m The Only One” by Melissa Etheridge from ‘Yes I Am’ (1993)

When one thinks of the early 1990s era of female-dominated singer-songwriter spaces, one often thinks of Melissa Etheridge, along with Lilith Fair musicians like Sarah McLachlan and Lisa Loeb, who could have also made it to this list. “I’m The Only One”, out in 1993, remains Etheridge’s biggest career hit, and I can see why. This is a stellar achievement of a song, one that reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and scored Etheridge a Grammy nomination.

“I Feel The Earth Move” by Carole King from ‘Tapestry’ (1971)

How about a pop-rock entry on our list of legendary mom rock songs? Carole King was a total shoo-in for this list, and I just had to include “I Feel The Earth Move” from her legendary album Tapestry. Naturally, this song was a No. 1 smash hit, and it remains one of the most defining songs of 1971. It’s a wild ride from start to finish, complete with bluesy, pop-y, and close to hard-rocking elements that result in a full and rich piece of work. Nobody was doing it quite like Carole King.

(Photo by Sherry Rayn Barnett/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)