On This Day in 2003, Tammy Wynette and Her Ex-Husband’s Signature Hits Were Named the Best Country Songs of All Time

On this day (June 8) in 2003, CMT aired its countdown of the 100 greatest country songs of all time. As one would expect, the list was packed with hit songs from Garth Brooks, Hank Williams, Bill Monroe, George Strait, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson, among other genre icons. Interestingly, the top two spots on the list went to the power couple formerly known as Mr. and Mrs. Country Music. Tammy Wynette came out on top with “Stand by Your Man,” and George Jones landed in second place with “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

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“Stand by Your Man” was the most successful release of Wynette’s career. It topped the country chart for three weeks and crossed over to the pop chart, where it peaked at No. 19. Additionally, it went to No. 1 in the United Kingdom and brought Wynette a Grammy Award. Moreover, it became one of the most recognized songs in country music and elevated her to superstar status.

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“He Stopped Loving Her Today” revitalized Jones’ career. When he released it in 1980, he hadn’t had a No. 1 single in six years. It had been three years since he broke the top 10. Tastes were changing, and the Possum’s style was falling out of favor. This single topped the chart for a week and kicked off a string of ten consecutive top 10 hits. In short, it revitalized the career of a legend, allowing him a few more years in the upper region of the chart.

Tammy Wynette and George Jones Had Stiff Competition

Taking away chart success, sales numbers, and other accolades, it wouldn’t be hard to argue that either Tammy Wynette or George Jones belonged at the top of the list. They’re both classics and well-known, even by those who aren’t country music fans. It, like most things in the music world, would just come down to taste. The same is true for the other entries in the top five of CMT’s list.

Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” came in at No. 3 on the list. Johnny Cash followed with “Ring of Fire.” Hank Williams rounded out the top five with “Your Cheatin’ Heart.”

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