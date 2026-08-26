3 Hip-Hop Bangers That Will Uplift Any Party, Shindig, or Get-Together

For the past several decades, hip-hop has been the soundtrack of the world. And for good reason. The genre knows how to uplift, how to bring energy, and how to make music listeners feel like they’re on top of the world.

So, it’s no wonder why the stuff is so often played at parties. And it’s that dynamic we wanted to dive into here below. Indeed, these are three hip-hop song bangers that will uplift any shindig or get-together.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Work It” by Missy Elliott from ‘Under Construction’ (2002)

Play video

When Missy Elliott comes on the stereo, there is no need ever to change the dial. She is one of the most creative songwriting voices of all time. And when she’s paired with iconic producer Timbaland, the result is often the kind of thing that gets you dancing, singing along, and smiling. Even when she’s talking backwards like on the 2002 track “Work It”, Missy knows how to connect with fans. Indeed, put this tune on at your next party and watch everyone react like they just won the lottery.

“N.Y. State Of Mind” by Nas from ‘Illmatic’ (1994)

Play video

Sometimes you know what song is coming on the radio as soon as the drums hit. That’s what happens for rap fans when “N.Y. State Of Mind” by Nas hits the radio. And when that piano line joins the festivities? Chef’s kiss. If aliens came down from outer space and wanted to know who embodied the essence of rap music, Nas would most likely be the answer. He is no frills, no pretense. Just pure talent.

“Intergalactic” by Beastie Boys from ‘Hello Nasty’ (1998)

Play video

No rap group could get the party started quite like the Beastie Boys. The trio of lyricists played off one another like dancers. On the microphone, they were each different but complementary. They were teammates out there competing as much as they were songwriters entertaining. And when you put on the group’s 1998 track “Intergalactic”, there is simply no way not to have fun. You instantly begin to dance, lip-sync—you instantly begin to party. It’s just how it goes. The Beasties understood the assignment.

Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images