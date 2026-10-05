3 Grunge Songs From the 1990s That Use the Wah-Wah Pedal Like Actual Teardrops

In the 1990s, grunge music leaned heavily on the electric guitar. The six-stringed instrument was at the center of the hefty musical movement. Whether artists were using it to play rhythm or lead, grunge and guitar were quite the match.

And here below, we wanted to explore that relationship. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that lean into guitar well. Indeed, these are three grunge songs from the 1990s that use the wah-wah pedal like actual teardrops.

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“Man In The Box” by Alice In Chains from ‘Facelift’ (1990)

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If you want to know the power that comes from combining grunge and the wah-wah pedal, look no further than “Man In The Box” by Alice In Chains. The tune, which comes from the band’s 1990 LP, Facelift, opens with the wah. In fact, lead guitarist Jerry Cantrell makes his six-string sound a lot like the band’s stellar lead vocalist Layne Staley. Grunge had a lot of vocal heroes—from Staley to Kurt Cobain to Chris Cornell. These artists provided the right accompaniment for the wah-driven lead guitar solo. Cantrell knew it. Staley knew it. And Alice In Chains benefited from it on “Man In The Box”.

“Alive” by Pearl Jam from ‘Ten’ (1991)

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Grunge music boasted a number of excellent lead guitarists, but perhaps none stood out quite like Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready. The artist is a dynamo on his instrument. And on the band’s breakout hit “Alive” from their debut 1991 LP, Ten, McCready is at the peak of his powers. His lead guitar shines and slinks with the wah-wah. It cries and shouts. It’s beautiful on the iconic grunge offering. As a result, we dive back into its magic as often as we can these days.

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden from ‘Superunknown’ (1994)

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In the late 1980s, Soundgarden became the first grunge band to garner a Grammy nomination. The nod came for their 1988 debut LP, Ultramega OK. Some six years later, though, the band released its most famous song, “Black Hole Sun”. And while Soundgarden was known for its big vocals and at times bigger guitars, it was “Black Hole Sun” that both hooked audiences and displayed lead guitar player Kim Thayil’s talent on the wah-wah pedal. Indeed, Thayil’s guitar solos sing, dip, dive, and weep on the epic, all-time grunge hit.

Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images