3 Powerful Rock Songs From 1976 That Still Make Us Believe Anything Is Possible

Rock music, no matter where it’s coming from lyrically, has the power to shake mountains. Some of the best rock hits, I’d argue, lie in the heart of the mid-to-late 70s. In my opinion, that’s when rock music’s power matched its lyrical intensity. Here are some songs from 1976 that we still find compelling today.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy

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It’s super possible that this song is secretly about a street gang. Regardless, that still doesn’t take away from the fact that “The Boys Are Back In Town” gives you a newfound sense of purpose when you listen to it. This song says I’m back and better than ever in a really fun way, which we all need sometimes.

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“Guess who just got back today / Them wild-eyed boys that had been away / Haven’t changed, hadn’t much to say / But, man, I still think them cats are crazy.”

“Dream On” by Aerosmith

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Aerosmith’s “Dream On” reminds you not to give up on your dreams, no matter what it takes. Or at least, don’t stop dreaming if you can manage it. Written by Steven Tyler, this is one of those classic rock hits that is honestly contagious. You have to sing along to the chorus of “Dream On”; otherwise, you’re basically the musical Grinch. This song is honest and vulnerable, but in a hard rock sort of way. Although “Dream On” was originally released in 1973, most people know this reissued 1976 version.

“Sing with me, sing for the year / Sing for the laughter and sing for the tear / Sing it with me, if it’s just for today / Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away.”

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac

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Ah yes, a Fleetwood Mac staple. No matter how you feel about Lindsey Buckingham when you listen to this song (he famously accuses ex-partner and frontwoman Stevie Nicks of “shacking up” in the second verse), it’s hard to deny that “Go Your Own Way” is one of those quintessential new-beginning songs. Between the eternal optimism and the harmonies of “Go Your Own Way”, it becomes really easy to forget that this song is really about a broken relationship. That’s pretty good songwriting if you ask me.

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