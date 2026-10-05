4 One-Hit Wonder Lyrics That Every 70s Kid Remembers

The thing about a one-hit wonder is that a lot of times they’re easier to remember than other hits. Here are some lyrics from one-hit wonders that are a lot harder to get out of your head than in, especially if you’re a 70s kid.

“I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash

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“I can see clearly now, the rain is gone / I can see all obstacles in my way / Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind / It’s gonna be a bright (bright), bright (bright) sunshiny day.”

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For me, as well as other fans of this song, I’m sure, “I Can See Clearly Now” is less a song and more a personal mantra. This one topped the charts in 1972 and has been a hopeful constant for the hard times ever since.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel

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“Well, I don’t know why I came here tonight / I got the feeling that something ain’t right.”

“Stuck In The Middle With You” is actually about going to a music industry cocktail party and feeling like you’re surrounded by jokers and clowns. You might not know Stealers Wheel, but you definitely know of Gerry Rafferty, one of the band’s members who would later have a hit with his song “Baker Street”.

“Got To Be Real” by Cheryl Lynn

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“What you think? Ah / What you feel now? / What you know? Ah / To be real!”

There’s not exactly a lot of lyrics in “Got To Be Real”, but that doesn’t make the disco funk hit any less profound. According to Songfacts, Cheryl Lynn even said once that it’s about “real love, real affection. If you just be true, everything will be alright for you.” I guess in a way, this song is kind of about being yourself, especially when it comes to love.

“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry

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“In the summertime when the weather is hot / You can stretch right up and touch the sky / When the weather’s fine / You got women, you got women on your mind.”

I mean, I think we’ve all heard this summer jam a time or two. This tune achieved worldwide success, topping the charts in multiple countries. Never underestimate the power of a simple song; it might just end up being your claim to fame.

Photo by: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns