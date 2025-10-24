3 Hit Tracks That Knocked Your Favorite Song From the No. 1 Spot Back in 1974

A lot of amazing music made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1974. And each of those hit tracks had to usurp another to make it to the top. Let’s take a look at three hit songs that stole the No. 1 spot from other hit songs. I bet you know each of these six songs well; in fact, your favorite tune from that very year might just be on this list.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Seasons In The Sun” by Terry Jacks

Who doesn’t love an enduring soft rock song? This one-hit wonder defied the odds and knocked “Love’s Theme” by Love Unlimited Orchestra from the No. 1 spot in 1974. Terry Jacks’ only major US hit, “Seasons In The Sun”, hit the No. 1 spot for three weeks. The song would remain on the chart for 21 whole weeks. Likewise, the instrumental gem “Love’s Theme” spent two weeks at No. 1 before being usurped by “Seasons In The Sun”.

“Sunshine On My Shoulders” by John Denver

One of America’s favorite country-folk artists hit No. 1 with “Sunshine On My Shoulders”, effectively knocking down Cher’s “Dark Lady” from the top spot. John Denver was no stranger to hitting No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, but “Sunshine On My Shoulders” marked his first substantial hit. That song stayed at No. 1 for one week and remained on the chart for 18 weeks. Denver might be best known for “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, but “Sunshine On My Shoulders” is a fine hit, too. Cher’s big hit also spent a week at No. 1 and spent 16 weeks total on the chart.

“Band On The Run” by Paul McCartney & Wings

“Band On The Run” by Paul McCartney & Wings might just be the most memorable of all hit tracks from 1974. And the song took the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 from Ray Stevens’ hit tune, “The Streak”. “Band On The Run” was the top song on the Hot 100 for one week and remained on the chart for 18 total weeks. Ray Stevens’ aptly-titled country hit enjoyed a No. 1 streak of three weeks at the top of the chart, and was also quite successful on the Hot Country Singles chart.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns