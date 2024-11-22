3 Iconic 1980s Synth Songs To Dance to in Your Favorite Leg Warmers

The 1980s had to be the most unique decade for music in 20th century. The era blended disco and grunge, rap and glam rock. But it also featured the rise of the synthesizer. The electronic instrument was a mainstay in the era, used in everything from rock to dance music.

Here below, we wanted to explore three such examples of the latter category. A trio of tunes that will get your feet flying and make you feel comfortable breaking out your favorite leg warmers that you bought in the 1980s. Indeed, these are three iconic synth songs to dance to.

“I Melt With You” by Modern English from After the Snow (1982)

This song from the British new wave band Modern English opens with guitar and plucky percussion. The rumbling synth comes in during the chorus, bolstering the sticky lyrics from lead vocalist Robbie Grey. The song, which is all about devotion, has Grey singing about the fact that nothing else matters other than the object of his affection. It’s a rousing number as fast-paced love songs can be and on it, he sings over a synth line,

Moving forwards, using all my breath

Making love to you was never second best

I saw the world thrashing all around your face

Never really knowing it was always mesh and lace

I’ll stop the world and melt with you

You’ve seen the difference and it’s getting better all the time

There’s nothing you and I won’t do

I’ll stop the world and melt with you

“Take On Me” by A-ha from Hunting High and Low (1985)

Opening with a heart-pounding drum line, the synth riff that makes this song iconic comes in at about the 20-second mark. It’s the sound of a brain firing on all cylinders and it is the honey that makes this dessert of a song so delicious. The song, which asks the listener to fall for the singer, comes from the Norwegian pop band A-ha and their 1985 LP Hunting High and Low. And on the track, lead vocalist Morten Harket offers,

We’re talking away

I don’t know what I’m to say

I’ll say it anyway

Today is another day to find you

Shyin’ away

Oh, I’ll be comin’ for your love, okay

Take on me

(Take on me)

Take me on

(Take on me)

I’ll be gone

In a day or two

“Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley from Whenever You Need Somebody (1987)

Swelling synth strings meet pop sensibilities on this track from Rick Astley’s 1987 LP Whenever You Need Somebody. With a deep voice, Astley sings about devotion. He is the one for you, he croons. He wants to be open about it. Not only will he love you but he’ll never desert you, never give you up. Indeed, on the tune, Astley sings his heart out on the dancy number, offering,

We’re no strangers to love

You know the rules and so do I

A full commitment’s what I’m thinkin’ of

You wouldn’t get this from any other guy

I just wanna tell you how I’m feeling

Gotta make you understand

Never gonna give you up

Never gonna let you down

Never gonna run around and desert you

Never gonna make you cry

Never gonna say goodbye

Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you

Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images