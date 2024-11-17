3 Incredible Rock Bands That Feature Sisters

There is something about family dynamics that can bolster a band. There is a psychic energy that siblings share that others just can’t quite understand. Maybe it comes from living in the same bedroom or sharing the backseat on car rides to vacation spots. Or maybe its just genetic. But for whatever reason, siblings can create great music together.

Here below, we wanted to explore three such examples. A trio of bands that are comprised of sisters. Whether big rock sounds or delightful harmonies, these groups showcase just what it means to work with your family member to a prolific and fantastic degree. Indeed, these are three incredible rock bands that feature sisters.

Heart

When we think of sister bands, oftentimes we think of two vocalists who can harmonize sublimely together. And while that’s lovely in and of itself, there are other versions of the sister group that can enliven and excite. Case in point: Heart. The Pacific Northwest-born rock band features Nancy Wilson on guitar and Ann Wilson as a vocalist. And while the two may not harmonize in the traditional sense, they certainly exhibit lots of harmony on stage between big belting vocal lines and elaborate amazing guitar playing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band released their debut LP Dreamboat Annie in 1975 and are continuing their latest string of tour dates today.

First Aid Kit

Whether or not you consider this group a rock band, they certainly do move your soul and spirit. The Swedish-born group do feature those sublime vocal harmonies that many fans of folk, rock, or basically any other genre look for. Sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg released their debut LP The Big Black and the Blue in 2010. But they broke through in a major way two years later with their album The Lion’s Roar. That record’s titular song and the single “Emmylou” were fan and critical favorites. They released their most recent album Palomino in 2023.

HAIM

Established in 2007 in San Fernando Valley, California, HAIM features a trio of sisters, Alana, Danielle and Este. Alana plays guitar, keys, and sings. Danielle is the lead singer and also plays guitar and drums. And Este plays bass and sings, too. The multiple Grammy-nominated group has released three albums to date, including their debut in 2013, Days Are Gone, and their most recent, Women in Music Pt. III, in 2020. Since those first days, they’ve opened for Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

