3 Heart Shows Every Fan Should See

Seattle-born rock band Heart shook the music world Monday (January 29) when sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson announced they would head back out on the road again for their first tour in five years.

The group that brought the world songs like “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You” have revealed a trek of dates that “will see the band perform career-spanning sets across North America with another celebrated rock band supporting them!” according to a press statement.

But while those dates are still to come, we wanted to take music fans back to three shows Heart played in the past. Three shows that illustrates just how powerful a group of performers they are. Indeed, these are three Heart shows every fan should see.

Pullman, Washington (1976)

This hourlong set shot live at the KWSU-TV studios in the band’s home state of Pullman, Washington showcases the group in their early years. Heart released its debut studio LP Dreamboat Annie in 1975, and here they are playing songs from that breakout success. Tunes the band offers in this grainy yet perfect set include “Crazy on You,” “Magic Man,” and the album’s title song, “Dreamboat Annie.” Check it out here below.

Seattle (2023)

Here, we move from the early years to the most recent. This past New Year’s Eve, Heart played their home city of Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, a state-of-the-art facility that seats over 18,000 people. The show was a tuneup for the upcoming tour and it worked, thanks to songs the sisters performed like “Barracuda,” a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “The Battle of Evermore,” and the classic NYE song, “Auld Lang Syne.” Check it out here below.

Windsor, Ontario (2012)

We’ve seen the old, the new, and now this is something in the middle for fans to see how Heart progressed throughout the years. Somehow (magically?) they maintained their talent and seem to have not slowed along the way as they play emotive songs like “These Dreams” and “Alone.” Check out Heart wowing fans here below.

