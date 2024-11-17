4 Touring Rock Bands That Don’t Have a Single Original Member

Bands come and go, but some manage to outlive their peak without breaking up; though many such bands rarely feature any of their original members by that point. Let’s look at four touring rock bands that don’t have a single original member today!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. The Grass Roots

The Grass Roots were initially put together by Steve Barri and P.F. Sloan back in the mid-1960s. You might know the original lineup by songs like “Midnight Confessions” and “Let’s Live For Today”.

By the end of the 1970s, Rob Grill (who joined in 1967) was the only semi-original member to remain. After his death in 2011, the folk-rock outfit today is only made up of newer members. Though we have to say, they still put on a great show.

2. Foreigner

Mick Jones spearheaded Foreigner back in the late 1970s. He wrote most of their songs, and he also dictated who was in the band. Lou Gramm ended up leaving the band several times through the years. Jones went on to keep the band going with a new cast of members, but after battling some long-term health issues, Jones has stepped back from touring. Though, technically, he is still part of the band. What remains of Foreigner is still touring in 2024.

3. Lynyrd Skynyrd

Time and tragedy have landed Lynyrd Skynyrd on our list of bands that don’t have an original member today. In 1977, several members of the band were killed in a tragic plane crash. Specifically, Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines all perished in the accident.

The remaining members kept the band going, but each of them has passed on through the years. Gary Rossington was the last to pass away in 2023, but the current version of Lynyrd Skynyrd is still around.

4. Molly Hatchet

Molly Hatchy is one of the most revered Southern rock bands ever, and they’re still rockin’ today. However, none of the band’s original members from the OG 1970s lineup are still in the band. Each member has passed away or faced health issues through the years. Guitarist Steve Holland was the last to pass on in 2020, and thus, the original lineup is no longer with us. Still, the newer iteration of Molly Hatchet is doing the band’s name justice today.

Photo by Krishta Abruzzini

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.