Born on This Day in 1944, the Songwriter Who Worked Closely With Buck Owens and Played Bass on One of Merle Haggard’s Biggest Albums

On this day (February 27) in 1944, Gene Price was born. He was a musician and songwriter who rose to prominence alongside two of the most recognizable names in the Bakersfield, California, country music scene. Price wrote several songs, including “Across This Town and Gone” with Buck Owens. He was also a member of the Strangers, Merle Haggard’s backing band, for a short time between 1969 and 1970. During that time, he played bass on one of his most iconic albums.

Not much information about Price’s life is readily available. However, the information that exists tells the tale of a man who was closely linked to the Bakersfield Sound. Owens was one of several artists who helped shape the swinging, electrified honky tonk sound of the West Coast. He was also an inspiration to Haggard, one of the best-known Bakersfield torchbearers.

Price wrote several songs with Owens in the late 1960s. For instance, they wrote “Across This Town and Gone,” which was recorded by Owens, Tony Booth, and others. They also wrote “I’ve Carried This Torch Much Too Long,” “The Biggest Storm of All,” and “Without You.” While none were huge hits, they were still shining examples of expert songwriting.

Gene Price’s Short Time As a Stranger

Gene Price joined the Strangers, Merle Haggard’s backing band, for roughly a year. He joined the band in late 1968 or early 1969 and was out by the end of 1970. Haggard released several albums during this time, but Price isn’t credited on any of them. He is, however, credited on the one album from that period that went on to become a classic.

Price plays bass on Okie from Muskogee. The 1969 live album features multiple classics, including “Mama Tried,” “Silver Wings,” “Swinging Doors,” “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive,” and the title track. The tracklist also includes a live rendition of “In the Arms of Love,” on which Price sings lead.

The song also includes an introduction from Haggard. “Over on the bass guitar, a fellow who’s making his debut in country music. And he writes a fine song, and he has a big future in this business, I believe,” he said, “Welcome to the microphone, as he sings his new record ‘In the Arms of Love,’ here he is: Gene Price.”

