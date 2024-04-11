3 Memorable Moments From the ‘Johnny Cash Show’

The Johnny Cash Show brought one of the most famous country artists in the world into fans’ living rooms. Filmed at the Mother Church of country music, the Ryman Auditorium, Cash not only brought his music to the masses but invited several special guests to join him on that hallowed stage.

Below, find three of the most memorable moments from The Johnny Cash Show–all of which include the appearance of a special guest or two.

1. Ray Charles’ Version of “Ring of Fire”

How could the combination of Ray Charles and one of Cash’s most famous songs not find a spot on our “Memorable Moments” list? Charles maintained his artistic autonomy in this cover. He molded this song to almost unrecognizable lengths. Nevertheless, you can’t help but groove along to the soul version of this timeless country song.

2. Cash with a Gospel Choir

In the clip below, listeners are gifted a heartwarming rendition of “Old Time Religion” by Cash and a host of famous gospel groups and singers, including Mahalia Jackson and the Blackwood Brothers. The varied group of performers not only speaks to the universal language that gospel is, but created a rich performance that holds up decades after its release.

3. “Girl From the North Country” with Joni Mitchell

When looking for a duet partner, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than Joni Mitchell. Her magic immediately radiates each time she steps on a stage. It’s a fact Cash had to have known well after performing a cover of “Girl From the North Country” with Mitchell on The Johnny Cash Show.

Cash performed this cover a couple of times throughout the show’s run–including a rather famous rendition with Bob Dylan himself. But, we have an affinity for Cash and Mitchell’s stunning back and forth in the clip, below.

