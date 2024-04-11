Triston Harper’s Breathtaking ‘American Idol’ Performance Has Jelly Roll Convinced the 15-Year-Old Phenom Can Win It All

Although spending a short time in country music, Jelly Roll seemed to dominate the genre overnight. One of the biggest stars in country music right now, Jelly Roll spent the last few days winning big at the 2024 CMT Music Awards and mentoring on American Idol. While the country singer is always willing to give back and help others, he not only offered advice for the contestants but proved to be an inspiration for those who came from nothing. And for contestant Triston Harper, he did more than meet his “role model” as Jelly Roll insisted, “I love how unapologetically country you are.”

Taking American Idol to Hawaii, the contestants got more than sun and tropical beaches as they hoped to land a spot in the Top 20. For 15-year-old Harper, he found himself in a difficult spot when he was the last performer to take the stage. Wanting to end the night with a special performance, the contestant decided to cover Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country.”

Getting a chance to meet Jelly Roll before he took the stage, Harper showered the country star with love and admiration. “Jelly Roll, that’s who I dream to be. Coming from that nobody to that somebody. He’s really my role model.”

Jelly Roll Admits Triston Harper Has The “Oldest Soul” He Ever Met

Jelly Roll wasn’t about to let Harper be the only one to offer encouraging words as he added, “Tristan has the voice of a man that’s been through a lifetime of pain and he’s only 15 years old. I really believe that this kid could be something special. I love how unapologetically country you are.”

After his powerful performance, Harper looked to Jelly Roll, who was among the first to offer his feedback. “Triston, I told you yesterday that you were singing to Luke Bryan. He beat me out of my chair. You are the youngest man with the oldest soul I’ve ever met in my life.” The country star continued, “You have a swagger that at 15 years old that you don’t even know you have. You can win this competition young man, you can win this competition.”

Adding her voice to the conversation, Katy Perry also loved the performance from Harper, noting, “You are a minor, but you are a major deal. Listen, you’ve got grit for days and I love when you really lean into it. You have a story to tell and you’ve been through a lot. You take that pain, you take that anger, you take that sadness and you put it into you music. Every time you sing, that’s how you’re going to release all of it.”

