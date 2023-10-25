3 Movies Every Tommy Lee Fan Should See

Mötley Crüe co-founder and drummer Tommy Lee is one of the most notorious characters in rock music, even today. Whether he’s dating women like Pamela Anderson or Brittany Furlan or sharing images of his private parts on social media (by accident, he’s said), Lee is a whirlwind of activity.

And because of his wild reputation, Lee has often been portrayed in films, highlighting his wild behavior and at times-sordid musical past. We wanted to share three movies that display Lee’s life that every Mötley Crüe fan should see.

1. The Dirt (2019)

This movie is all about the Hollywood-born glam rock band Mötley Crüe. Released in 2019, the movie was directed by Jeff Tremaine and written by Rich Wilkes and Amanda Adelson. It also stars Colson Baker (aka the rapper-turned-pop-punk rocker Machine Gun Kelly) as drummer Tommy Lee. The movie begins with Nikki Sixx moving from Seattle to L.A., eventually befriending Lee and forming a band. Madness then ensues. Check out the trailer for the movie here below.

2. Pam & Tommy (2022)

While not a movie, per se, this prestige television show from Hulu sure looks and feels like a film, even though it is broken up into a handful of episodes. The movie is all about the relationship between drummer Tommy Lee and actress and model Pamela Anderson. Of course, the couple’s history is inseparable from the story of their sex tape being stolen and distributed all over the world without their consent. In the series, we see the fallout from that event. (And a good double-feature with this series is the Pamela Anderson doc, Pamela, a Love Story.) In the Hulu series, Lee is played by actor Sebastian Stan. Check out the trailer below.

3. The Retaliators (2021)

This 2021 horror movie has nothing really to do with music or Mötley Crüe. Instead, it merely features Tommy Lee in a cameo, with the drummer playing a Strip Club DJ. Perfect casting! Also, the theme song for the movie, “The Retaliators (21 Bullets),” was written by Nikki Sixx and features Mötley Crüe. Check out the trailer for the violent film below.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images