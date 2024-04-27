3 Facts About Neil Young That Fans May Not Know

Neil Young has had quite a colorful career and life, and he’s not stopping anytime soon. That being said, even the biggest Neil Young fans may not know some interesting facts about his history. Let’s explore a few interesting facts about Young’s life and career that diehards and newbies alike may not know.

1. He Was in a Band With Rick James

We can’t have a list of facts about Neil Young without this interesting tidbit!

Few people know that Neil Young was in a band with R&B singer/songwriter Rick James. The Mynah Birds was formed in Canada in 1964 and was composed of James, Young, and a revolving lineup of other artists who were just starting their careers. The group disbanded just three years later.

2. He Only Has One No. 1 Hit

It’s strange to think of Young as a one-hit wonder, but if we want to get technical, he does only has one no. 1 hit single. The 1972 track “Heart Of Gold” from his album Harvest is the only track in his discography to hit no. 1. With a career that spans decades and over 40 studio albums, it’s hard to believe that “Heart Of Gold” is the only song to reach no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

3. He Founded Farm Aid with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp

Young co-founded the first benefit concert for Farm Aid in 1985 with fellow artists Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp. The concert was a huge success and tangibly benefited family farmers across the United States with over $9 million in funds raised. Today, Farm Aid continues the legacy of that first concert by hosting music events to raise millions in funds for US farmers annually, and Young is still part of the board of directors.

