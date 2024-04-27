5 Inspirational Quotes from Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn was well-known for her inspirational, often comedic, but always honest lyrics in songs like “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Fist City”. However, the beloved late country star also had many words of wisdom outside of her songs’ lyrics. Let’s peek at a few famous quotes from Loretta Lynn.

1. “In the long run, you make your own luck – good, bad, or indifferent.”

It’s a statement as true as can be. Luck is less important than the work we put into ourselves, our careers, our desires, our personal lives, and our futures. Lynn was all about doing the best you can in your own circumstances.

2. “A woman’s two cents worth is worth two cents in the music business.”

Lynn became famous in the music industry during a time when female voices weren’t valued or well-received; unless they were singing backup vocals for a song. This quote is a good reminder of where we’ve come from and women like Lynn who paved the way.

3. “You’ve got to continue to grow, or you’re just like last night’s corn bread-stale and dry.”

Now this is a real Loretta Lynn quote. Nobody wants to be stuck in one spot forever. Lynn was living proof of a woman who moved with the ebb and flow of life and did her best to grow as a person. It’s admirable and inspiring.

4. “You either have to be first, best, or different.”

This is great advice for newbies in the music industry. You’ll need to be the very first of your kind, the best at what you do, or something completely different that no one has ever seen before.

5. “I ain’t got much education, but I got some sense.”

You don’t have to be a college graduate to be wise. Loretta Lynn is an excellent example of that!

Photo by Russ Harrington

