3 Nostalgic Rock Songs About Getting Older That Remain Timeless Today

When people get older, it’s common for them to really despise new music. However, this fussiness is only a nostalgic yearning for the music of one’s youth. You come of age to certain records, and they stay with you. And music is full of sad songs about growing older. Because knowing there’s an expiration date is probably the most human thing about our species. Your dog doesn’t know it. But you do. We all do. But I also find many of these songs to be beautiful. Without joy, there’d be nothing to miss losing. Neil Young, Pink Floyd, and Bob Seger each addressed aging in different ways. So check out these nostalgic rock songs, and if you have nothing but time on your hands, don’t waste it.

“Old Man” by Neil Young

“Old Man” was inspired by a caretaker of the Northern California ranch Neil Young purchased in 1971. Young was still in his mid-20s and already felt like he was running out of time: “I’ve been first and last / Look at how the time goes past.” It’s amazing to think of how much youth we waste on anxious energy. But Young’s nostalgic rock songs carry with them the old wisdom of folk tales. More than 50 years later, “Old Man” and the rest of Harvest remain timeless.

“Time” by Pink Floyd

Few classic rock tunes put the fleeting years of existence in a more visceral way than Pink Floyd’s “Time”. The opening verse describes wasted hours and boredom. Next, you realize you’re older, and urgency propels you into some action. But what? Soon, the years seem shorter, plans go unfulfilled, and then it’s over. The dark side of the moon, indeed. At least while we’re here, we can listen to David Gilmour play guitar.

“Against The Wind” by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

Too bad we don’t have the wisdom of age when we confront the mistakes of our past. But you don’t get to the wise part without the blunders. Bob Seger’s wistful tune laments his lost youth. He misses the ease of the old days. Now older, he must face the consequences of burning the candle at both ends. Still, he enjoyed its glow while it lasted. Seger’s country rock track sounds easy, but his voice is sorrowful. And no one ad-libs an outro like Bob Seger.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns