3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Kid in 1976

The mid-to-late 1970s were a very good time for rock music. In fact, a lot of mega-classics from the 70s era came out in 1976, specifically. And if you were a kid in 1976, these three nostalgic songs from that very year might just warm your heart and remind you of a very different time. Let’s take a look at a few nostalgic songs from 1976, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac

This one’s an absolute classic. And if you’re a fan of Fleetwood Mac’s famous 1977 album Rumours, you probably already know that “Go Your Own Way” was the album’s first single to hit the airwaves in late 1976. It’s an incredibly catchy tune that just sounds like the mid-1970s. It was a fine preview of what was to come from the band’s magnum opus of an album. Lindsey Buckingham was really on his A-game with this song.

“Disco Inferno” by The Trammps

How about a little disco? The genre was far from dead in 1976, and “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps is one of the most memorable songs from the mid-1970s era of disco madness. The whole of The Trammps’ album of the same name is essential listening, but the title track has to be the most memorable tune from the record. This disco delight has been covered several times through the years, namely by the likes of Tina Turner and Cyndi Lauper.

“Cherry Bomb” by The Runaways

This might be one of the most nostalgic songs to ever come out of the year 1976. Plenty of people who weren’t even born in the 1970s know this song. It’s one of The Runaways’ most famous hard rock tunes. And despite being such an enduring song, “Cherry Bomb” wasn’t actually a huge hit back in 1976. It didn’t even make it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart; it peaked at No. 106 on the Bubbling Under chart instead. Maybe The Runaways were just a bit too ahead of the curve musically.

Fun fact: This song saw a resurgence in popularity after it was used in the 1993 movie Dazed And Confused, and again in 2014 via its inclusion in the Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack.

Photo by Herbert W. Worthington; Courtesy of Apple