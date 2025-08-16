Did You Know That Members of Alt-Rock Outfit Smashing Pumpkins and Boy Band Hanson Once Formed a Supergroup?

Sometimes, the oddest mix of musicians can produce the finest collaborative works. The Smashing Pumpkins and Hanson are the last two bands that most would put together. However, back in the day, a power pop and alternative rock supergroup was formed by members of those very bands. And the results were really, really cool. The supergroup in question was called Tinted Windows.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tinted Windows was formed back in 2009 by famed guitarist James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins, vocalist Taylor Hanson of Hanson, drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick, and bassist Adam Schlesinger of Fountains Of Wayne. Guitarist Josh Lattanzi of The Lemonheads also performed with them. What a mix!

Tinted Windows was very much a power pop band with an alt-rock and garage rock edge to it. And their music was solid, too. This supergroup released just one album together in 2009, a self-titled effort that earned pretty mixed ratings. In my opinion, though, it’s a really catchy piece of work that deserved more love upon its release.

Songs like “Kind Of A Girl” and “Messing With My Head” were great tunes, and still are today. Each member of Tinted Windows really worked well together, despite them all being so different musically. But in the end, Tinted Windows would call it quits after just a couple of years together.

Why the Power Pop Supergroup Tinted Windows Only Lasted a Handful of Years

Following the release of their only album, Tinted Windows toured in 2009 and 2010 throughout North America and Japan. But in 2011, Tinted Windows was quietly removed from S-Curve Records’ website.

They would later reunite in 2021, but under tragic circumstances. In 2020, former member Schlesinger died from COVID-19, and the remaining members of the band got together for a live-streamed memorial event to celebrate Schlesinger. After that, Tinted Windows has more or less disappeared.

So, why did Tinted Windows call it quits after just a couple of years together, and what appears to be a one-off reunion? Surprisingly, this band has never officially announced its breakup. However, they’ve been inactive for years. We’ll just blame the members’ other important projects for that.

However, considering Tinted Windows has never officially said that they are done making music together, we might be able to hold onto hope for another reunion in the future. Though, it certainly wouldn’t be the same without Schlesinger.

Photo by Jay West/WireImage