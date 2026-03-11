3 of the Best Classic Rock Songs for a Birthday Party Playlist

Okay, it’s your birthday. Congratulations! You’re very special. You’ve done a great job with yourself. And this past year has been terrific. But you know what? This next year is going to be even better. Why? Well, for starters, we’re going to kick it off with some amazing tunes. Classic rock, baby!

Videos by American Songwriter

Yes, for every special occasion, there are good songs. And for a birthday, there are a number of sublime choices. As a matter of fact, that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. Indeed, these are three of the best classic rock songs for a birthday party.

“Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder from ‘Hotter Than July’ (1981)

There is never a bad time to put Stevie Wonder’s music on. The man is music personified, if anyone ever was. And this birthday song from his 1981 LP, Hotter Than July, is an all-time classic. Put it on at a birthday party and watch the faces of those around you light up. Watch their lips curl into the lyrics as they sing the celebratory chorus. That’s the influence Wonder can have on a room. It’s also the influence he can have on a country, as the song was written, at least in part, to celebrate activist Martin Luther King Jr. and to get his birthday to become a national holiday. Greatness all around!

“Too Bad On Your Birthday” by Ram Jam from ‘Ram Jam’ (1977)

While most Ram Jam fans know the group due to their song “Black Betty”, the group’s debut LP boasts more standouts than just that one. The buzzy blues-rock outfit scored a slinky cult hit thanks to this song about birthdays that you should put on your next celebration playlist. Your shoulders will sway, your toes will tap, and your guests will love it. “Who’s that?” they’ll ask. And you can grin with the surprise answer.

“Birthday” by The Beatles from ‘The Beatles’ (1968)

While Ram Jam might be a sleeper hit, The Beatles is a band everyone knows. And yet, this track remains a fan favorite during birthday parties. Paul McCartney singing at the top of his lungs, wishing you a great day? Sign us up! And that’s just how this track from the band’s self-titled LP (also known as The White Album) makes us feel. So, let’s put it on now!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images