3 Iconic Albums So Good That Artists Never Tried To Beat Them

Some albums are so spot-on that an artist isn’t able to top them. This presents a difficult set of emotions in a musician. While their work is being celebrated, it almost amounts to giving themselves a massive hurdle to overcome. The three iconic albums below left their respective artists in a catch-22. While they were massively successful, they were so beloved that it almost wasn’t even worth trying to beat them with another album.

‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ by The Sex Pistols

The Sex Pistols’ Never Mind The Bollocks was the only album the band released during their tenure. The fact that the band had only one album might come as a surprise to listeners who know them only by name. They are such a famous force in the punk scene that it’s almost unbelievable that they were a one-album wonder. Nevertheless, the fact remains.

The band had many things that kept them from continuing on for a second album, but one has to think that the success of this record was better left untouched. Why try to improve upon perfection? The Sex Pistols couldn’t find a good enough answer to that question to release another iconic album after this punk masterpiece.

‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Simon & Garfunkel

Simon & Garfunkel’s final album was Bridge Over Troubled Water. This undisputed winner was the final word in this duo’s story, but what a powerful final statement it was. This album is home to many of their biggest and most enduring hits, including the title track. This record helped solidify Paul Simon as one of the best folk songwriters ever.

Again, the pair had many differences that ultimately split them apart, but creatively, this album couldn’t have been replicated by this fracturing pair if they had wanted to. This was a lightning-in-the-bottle moment from two era-defining artists.

Songfacts: Bridge Over Troubled Water | Simon & Garfunkel Simon played a stark version of this at the 2001 “Tribute To Heroes” benefit telethon for the victims of the terrorist attacks on America. Other performers included Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and Mariah Carey. Almost 60 million people watched the show in the US. To put that in perspective, the Super Bowl draws about 80 million viewers.

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ by Lauryn Hill

Some artists only need one album to say what they need to say. The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill was such a robust and attuned statement that the Fugees member didn’t need to say anything else—and she didn’t.

This album was Hill’s only solo effort, completely defining her as an artist. Luckily, this record was stunning enough to keep her in the running for one of the greatest neo-soul artists of all time.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)