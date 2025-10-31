3 One-Hit Wonders From 1970 That Will Never Lose Their Spark

Even though an artist might be considered one of many one-hit wonders to that only scored one substantial hit, sometimes those hits just really stand the test of time. Whether they came out in the 1960s or 1970s, some one-hit wonders just have this uncanny ability to age very well. Let’s take a look at a couple of one-hit wonders from the year 1970, specifically, that I still jam out to today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” by Edison Lighthouse

This one’s an absolute classic, and some listeners might not know that the hitmakers behind it are technically one-hit wonders. Released in early 1970, “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” by Edison Lighthouse was a pretty big soft rock hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It hit No. 5 on the coveted chart and also topped the UK Singles chart.

The English pop band Edison Lighthouse is quite a delight, and they’re still together today. However, unfortunately, they had some trouble capitalizing on the success of “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)”. They never made it to the Top 40 in the US or the UK again.

“Mississippi Queen” by Mountain

Remember this early heavy metal jam? “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain dropped way back in February 1970, and it was a standout hit from the band’s debut album. You just can’t beat that cowbell.

Mountain was quite a good band, and this hard rock outfit stood the test of time, despite breaking up and reuniting quite a few times. Sadly, though, nothing stuck to the charts quite like “Mississippi Queen”. The song reached No. 21 on the Hot 100, but none of their follow-up singles made it to the Top 40 again.

“Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum

This super-memorable song on our list of one-hit wonders from 1970 actually technically dropped in December 1969. Considering how big a hit the song was throughout the year 1970, I’ll go ahead and include it on this list.

I absolutely adore the psychedelic boogie rock classic, “Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum. And so did a lot of other people back in the day. This iconic track hit No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on numerous other charts across the globe. Somehow, despite his talent, Greenbaum never had another Top 40 hit again.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images