3 One-Hit Wonders From 1977 That Hit No. 1

Some years, there are no one-hit wonders that make it to the top spot on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other years, there is darn near a plethora of tunes that rocket up and find the premier perch. And in 1977, music fans got to experience one of those great calendar years when three one-hit wonders found their way to No. 1.

Below, we wanted to take a look at that trio of tantalizing tracks. We wanted to see which one-hit wonders from 1977 cut through the noise and were able to rise above the better-known names and more established acts. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1977 that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Don’t Give Up On Us” by David Soul from ‘David Soul’ (1977)

This sweet-sounding, swelling, piano-driven song is more like a love letter than it is a piece of music. On it, the singer is asking the object of his affection not to walk away from what they have. Despite all the tough times, all the things that went wrong, he sings, they deserve one more try? Do you agree? It’s hard to argue with such a lovely voice—no wonder this tune hit No. 1.

“Undercover Angel” by Alan O’Day from ‘Appetizers’ (1977)

Part-easy listening, part-disco, this fun tune hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 because of its mood. It’s like Paul Simon was turned into a cartoon. That’s the vibe when we hear Alan O’Day singing about undercover angels. If that doesn’t make sense, just listen to this track and tell us we’re wrong! Go ahead and enjoy the melodies of O’Day at his best.

“Star Wars Theme/Cantina Band” by Meco from ‘Star Wars And Other Galactic Funk’ (1977)

Any fans of the classic Star Wars movies will get a kick out of this tune, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the theme from the movie put to a disco beat. Come boogie with your light sabers and droids in outer space as you bump hips with another attractive space traveler across the cantina. Why not? It’s the 70s! And that freedom was evident in this tune.

