3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Are Just Amazing

If you go back through history, each decade boasted its fair share of terrific, amazing, fantabulous one-hit wonders. But if you were to drill down and land on one decade’s supply, which would you choose? If you were on a desert island and could only have one decade’s worth of one-hit wonders to listen to, which would you select?

Well, if your answer was the 1970s, then we have a trio of offerings that we know you’ll want to make sure land on that island playlist. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that are just simply amazing songs.

“Hot Child In The City” by Nick Gilder from ‘City Nights’ (1978)

This track, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, is catchy and ominous. What a combination. While the tune urges you to get down and have a good time, the substance of the track is a bit more sinister. It has to do with young people out on the street, pimped out. But that’s what artist Nick Gilder observed while living in Los Angeles, and he put that all into a song. Sometimes you never know what makes for an indelible pop hit. You can’t plan it.

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Santa Esmeralda from ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ (1977)

Originally written by the incomparable Nina Simone, the track was covered in 1977 by the disco-funk group Santana Esmeralda. The result is an inspiring, swelling number that can’t help but inspire you. Just ask movie director Quentin Tarantino. who used the track in an epic ending scene for his 2003 film Kill Bill: Volume I. This rendition of the tune hit No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Loving You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’ (1974)

Just a perfect song—no wonder it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its day. This loving, intimate, passionate song helped cement artist Minnie Riperton as a cultural and vocal powerhouse. She sang with such adoration on this tune that it has since become eternal. You could live in this composition, wrap it around you, and feel at peace forever.

