3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Are More Like Poetry

The 1980s were a unique era for music. The topics, themes, sounds, instrumentation, and looks of those who wrote and released popular songs remain unlike any other period of time. And for that, the era should be celebrated and remembered fondly.

Here below, we wanted to dive into the 1980s—more specifically, we wanted to examine three one-hit wonders from the time period that displayed lovely lyrics. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that are more like poetry.

“Toy Soldiers” by Martika from ‘Martika’ (1988)

The title of its song and the metaphor used in its chorus are top-notch. Sometimes songwriters need to convey difficult ideas with simpler, more digestible imagery. And that’s just what Martika did here. Displaying a knack for poetic prowess, the Whittier, California-born singer looks at the pains of addiction and loss via a comparison to a child’s toy. For that, along with her performance on the track, “Toy Soldiers” remains a classic 1980s release.

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin from ‘Top Gun’ (1986)

When it comes to poetry, a poem is supposed to stand on its own two feet. Bringing in music is not supposed to be part of a poem’s level. And yet, this song from Berlin in many ways just sounds like a poem. It’s reflective, ponderous. It’s dripping with an aching passion. And it’s full of desire, brimming with it. Poetry is often about breath—a deep one, or how you breathe in and out as you deliver the work. Here, the song is all about taking that breath away. Sign us up!

“I Melt With You” by Modern English from ‘After The Snow’ (1982)

Speaking of metaphor, the literary device is important in poetry and in pop songs. For evidence of this, just check out Modern English’s “I Melt With You”. The song conjures images of a candle, of wax melting in the heat of the hot light. But of course, the track is about another kind of heat. Love—making it, appreciating it, savoring it, honoring it—that’s the stuff of poetry and of this song, too.

