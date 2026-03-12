3 Classic 80s Anthems From Journey That Make Me Feel Invincible

Sometimes, especially in rock music, a song sounds so good, it doesn’t matter what the message is in the lyric. But then there are songs with a message that is so strong, it’s empowering. These three songs by Journey all came out in the 1980s, and all make me feel invincible.

“Don’t Stop Believin’”

A massive hit for Journey, “Don’t Stop Believin’” came out in 1981. On their Escape album, band members Steve Perry, Jonathan Cain, and Neal Schon are the writers of the anthemic tune.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” says, “Some will win, some will lose / Some were born to sing the blues / Oh, the movie never ends / It goes on and on, and on, and on / Strangers waiting / Up and down the boulevard / Their shadows searching in the night / Streetlight people / Livin’ just to find emotion /Hidin’ somewhere in the night / Don’t stop believin’ / Hold on to that feelin’.”

The inspiration for “Don’t Stop Believin’” is from a message Cain’s father used to give him when he was a struggling artist. He wrote that phrase down in a notebook before he was part of Journey.

“We felt that every young person has a dream,” Cain tells Smooth Radio. “And sometimes where you grow up isn’t where you’re destined to be.”

“Be Good To Yourself”

On Journey’s ninth studio album, Raised On Radio, is “Be Good To Yourself”. Out as a single in 1986, Perry, Cain, and Schon are the writers of “Be Good To Yourself”.

“Be Good To Yourself” says, “When you can’t give no more / They want it all, but you gotta say no / I’m turnin’ off the noise that makes me crazy / Lookin’ back with no regrets / To forgive is to forget / I want a little peace of mind to turn to / Be good to yourself when / Nobody else will / Be good to yourself / You’re walkin’ a high wire / Caught in a crossfire / Whoa, be good to yourself.”

Cain says the title came from a phrase Perry often used.

“Any Way You Want It”

In 1980, Journey released “Any Way You Want It“. On their sixth record, Departure, Perry and Schon are the song’s two writers.

“Any Way You Want It” says, “I was alone / I never knew / What good love could do / Ooh, then we touched / Then we sang / About the lovin’ things …Oh, she said / Any way you want it / That’s the way you need it / Any way you want it / I said, any way you want it / That’s the way you need it / Any way you want it.”

