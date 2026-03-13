3 Funny Pop Songs From the 1970s That Get Us To Giggle

There’s an old saying. Laughter is the best medicine. Now, while most accredited doctors won’t likely agree with you on that one, the essence of the idea remains. Stress and being uptight can cause a lot of problems. But laughter? A good guffaw can often whisk those feelings away.

Here below, we wanted to offer a little music prescription of our own. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that put grins on our faces. Indeed, these are three funny pop songs from the 1970s that get us to guffaw.

“Look At Grandma” by Bo Diddley from ‘Where It All Began’ (1972)

It’s not often you hear an amazing song written by an amazing artist that focuses on a grandmother. That alone gets us to chuckle when we hear this track. Then through the lyrics we get to imagine our lovely grandma doing all sorts of funny things. All of a sudden that little old lady has become a rock star! That is more than worthy of an LOL!

“Brand New Key” by Melanie from ‘Gather Me’ (1971)

Who doesn’t like a good double entendre? This song, whether it was meant to or not, sounds very innuendo-laden. A brand-new key for your new roller skate? Well, it’s not just the titillating aspect of the song that brought fans in. The whole warbling performance from Melanie on the 1971 track gives it a curious, almost fairy tale feel. It’s like Alice is singing it as she heads to Wonderland. Listening to the song, you can’t help but grin and even guffaw.

“My Ding-A-Ling” by Chuck Berry from ‘The London Chuck Berry Sessions’ (1972)

Okay, all the immature people in the audience, this one’s for you! All you sophomoric people who like crass puns, this is the one for you to get out your giggles. Indeed, what a strange song. Chuck Berry might just be the most important person when it comes to rock and roll and on this tune, he’s playing around (sorry!) with the idea of a toy he calls his “ding-a-ling”. We’ll just leave it there. Goodnight, everyone, and tip your bartenders!

