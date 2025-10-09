3 One-Hit Wonders That Hit No. 1 in the Early 90s

Today, the 1990s are all the rage. If you walk down a city street in Anywhere, USA, you’re bound to see nostalgic t-shirts from the decade. Nirvana, Hole, Dr. Dre… These are the figures and musicians that are being remembered today by the youth. But if you really want to get nostalgic, let’s go back in time to the beginning of the 90s and remember some top-notch one-hit wonders.

The beginning of the decade boasted some of the catchiest, most memorable songs perhaps of all time. Want evidence? Let’s dive into these three tracks below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that peaked at No. 1 in the early 1990s.

“I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred from ‘Up’ (1991)

Any song that will empower you to feel better about yourself should rocket up to No. 1. And that’s just what this track did. What’s the saying? Oh yeah, sex cells. And that truly worked for Right Said Fred at the beginning of the 1990s. Their catwalk anthem made millions feel sexy and it made the bombastic group a household name.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O’Connor from ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’ (1990)

Let’s just take a moment to appreciate the title of the album this No. 1 song from Sinéad O’Connor came from: I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. We should all strive to live a life with that philosophy. As for the single, O’Connor laid intimacy to melody on this Prince-penned track. So, that’s why the music video was so terrific—up close and personal. It’s like hit music pillow talk. Kudos to all involved!

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot from ‘Mack Daddy’ (1992)

The song that put posteriors on the map. Indeed, Sir Mix-A-Lot did a great deal for body image with this tune—just think about all the people out there with butts that pop out who are in the mainstream. Would they have gotten the attention and success if Mix hadn’t laid the groundwork? Either way, this tune remains a favorite amongst music fans and karaoke singers. Let’s all sing in unison together now!

