3 of the Greatest Storytellers in Rock Music History

Perhaps more than anything, stories are the currency of human beings. In many ways, belief is the strongest force there is. But that doesn’t mean that weaving a vivid tale is simple. It’s often very complicated. Sometimes the simplest stories are really the most difficult to compose.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three storytellers who raised about a billion eyebrows with their talent. These are three artists who knew how to turn a phrase better than just about anyone. Indeed, these are three of the greatest storytellers in rock music history.

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan put a spotlight on lyrics like perhaps no person before or after him. Not only did he create vivid, unique verses and choruses, but he also wove interesting narratives and conjured engaging plots. It’s easy to remember places and people he talked about—everything from “Desolation Row” to “Maggie’s Farm” to the main character in the tune, “Mr. Tambourine Man”. Dylan could take a simple acoustic guitar and turn it into a tome of stories. It was his gift.

Billy Joel

Because Dylan was so important and impactful, there are many who benefited from his inspiration. In many ways, he set the template for others in his wake, including the great Billy Joel. There are few songs as engaging and vivid as Joel’s “Piano Man”. We remember each character, each detail. But there are others that Joel conjured that we adore, too. Tracks like “Uptown Girl” and “My Life”. Joel’s songs always pack a lyrical punch. They are portraits of an era, sonic time capsules.

Cyndi Lauper

In the 1980s, Cyndi Lauper was like a rainbow. Her songs were as colorful as her music videos which were as vivid as her outfits and hairstyles. Diving into a Cyndi Lauper album was like opening a Where’s Waldo book. There were so many characters and pictures to absorb, you had to take your time. It was a sumptuous pop, rock, and new wave feast for your ears. Take, for example, Lauper’s classic nostalgic work, “Time After Time”. Each listen makes you feel like you’re in a small home in a small town. Each detail is perfect. Lauper always leaves you wanting more.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns