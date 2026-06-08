3 One-Hit Wonders From 1988 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

People are drawn to pleasant things. If food tastes good, if a scent smells sweet, we flock to them. Similarly, if a song has a melody that we feel we can’t live without, we will keep the track in rotation for as long as we possibly can. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that have stood the test of time thanks to their catchy styles. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1988 with melodies that still echo decades later.

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“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin from ‘Simple Pleasures’ (1988)

There is likely no track more positive than this offering from the great Bobby McFerrin. Like a reassuring teacher or parent, the songwriter reminds us that life is short and that it’s better without so much worry. So, unfurrow your brow, let those tense feelings melt away, and listen to the bouncing, bubbly melodies of the New York City-born performer. Because if there’s one thing that we could all use a little more of in our lives, it’s peace and tranquility.

“It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock from ‘It Takes Two’ (1988)

This is an instantly recognizable song. If you put the tune on for a matter of moments, anyone who grew up in the 1980s or 1990s will be able to recall it. Not only that, but they’ll be able to sing along. They will probably rise from their living room sofas and start to dance as if they were paid backup performers on MTV. Indeed, “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock is just one of those tracks that livens its loyal listeners.

“I Still Believe” by Brenda K. Starr from ‘Brenda K. Starr’ (1988)

Speaking of the 1990s, those who grew up during the decade surely recognize this tune. It was covered by Mariah Carey in 1998 and became a No. 4 hit for the artist on the Billboard Hot 100. But there’s a reason Carey chose it for her catalog. Before she was famous, Carey was a backup singer for Brenda K. Starr, who originally released the song in 1988. Starr’s rendition peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100. Indeed, it’s the catchy, lilting offering that keeps on giving.

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for NAMM)