3 One-Hit Wonders That Hit No. 1 in the Mid-1980s

When you think about the 20th century, one thing is evident right away. Each of the decades have their own style, their own vibe, their own sense of culture. Of course, that new wave doesn’t begin at 12:01 a.m. on January 1. No, it can take time for an aesthetic to settle in. It’s kind of like a new house and its foundation. Give it a bit of time to breathe.

Below, we wanted to take a look at perhaps the most unique decade of the 20th century—the 1980s. But more specifically, we wanted to examine the middle chunk of the decade. We wanted to take a look at three standout songs that dropped just as the 80s really became the 80s. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the mid-80s.

“Major Tom (Coming Home)” by Peter Schilling from ‘Error In The System’ (1983)

This is almost like a bit of fan fiction. German artist Peter Schilling picked up the story where David Bowie left off. Creating the unofficial sequel to Bowie’s Major Tom story, Schilling sings about the astronaut character, how he floats off into space and loses contact with his radio team. What is his fate? Schilling leaves it ambiguous… but that didn’t hurt the song’s performance as it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 smack-dab in the middle of the 80s.

“Shake You Down” by Gregory Abbott from ‘Shake You Down’ (1986)

Not to be confused with the controversial Texas governor, this Gregory Abbott was a R&B performer who boasted a No. 1 hit song in the middle of the 80s, a sensual, sumptuous track that sets the mood for romance. With his striking eyes and pleasant voice, Abbott makes his case to the object of his affection. He will give her everything she needs! Sing it loud! The Billboard charts are flush with hit love songs, and you can add this one to the vaunted list.

“We Are the World” by USA for Africa from ‘We Are The World’ (1985)

One of the most famous pop songs in history, and one that was recently immortalized in the Netflix documentary, The Greatest Night In Pop, this charity track features almost every big name from the mid-80s. From Michael Jackson to Diana Ross to Stevie Wonder to Bruce Springsteen to Bob Dylan to Cyndi Lauper, this No. 1 tune highlighted a need for aid in Africa and created a work of art that the world could sing along to together.

