3 Overplayed Songs From the 90s That Still Sound New

While many overplayed songs from the 90s may have exhausted listeners then, some remain as fresh as when they were first released. Part of what makes a song age well is when a decade becomes old enough to be retro. Coming back around, as young artists discover “old” bands. I’m not sure why I put old in scare quotes. But if you’re of a certain age, you, too, might not have gotten used to the bands of your youth becoming the next Rolling Stones.

Still, the other side of having a long shelf life is great songwriting. And the tracks here may have been overplayed in the 90s, but they continue to be discovered as old music dominates the streaming platforms.

“Everlong” by Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters’ raw debut helped usher in the post-grunge era. And who better than Dave Grohl to lead American rock music into its next phase? But Grohl was a one-man band on the first album. By the time The Colour And The Shape arrived, Grohl had assembled a full lineup. “Everlong” became an anthem and also features Grohl on drums in the Foo’s pre-Taylor Hawkins days. It’s one of the most overplayed songs ever, and yet, it still sounds so fresh.

Perhaps the opening lyric was unwittingly aimed at future listeners: “Hello, I’ve waited here for you / Everlong.”

“Fuel” Metallica

Metallica followed its colossal Black Album with Load and Reload. The band continued its move away from thrash metal, although “Fuel” does have the heavy metal intensity of Metallica’s pre-“Enter Sandman” days. This one is primal, and James Hetfield emphasizes as much with his signature grunts, howls, and yeahs. But what has always set Metallica apart is Hetfield’s instinct for melody. “Fuel” may be a hype song for those who like fast cars, but you can also sing the chorus whether or not you’re burning gasoline.

Give me fuel, give me fire

Give me that which I desire, ooh!

“Blow Up The Outside World” by Soundgarden

Down On The Upside features a slightly less dark and less heavy Soundgarden. It would also be the Seattle band’s last studio album for nearly two decades. Chris Cornell’s songwriting had a way of masking his band’s complexity. And Cornell’s John Lennon-esque tune features the quiet/loud arrangement that was common in the 90s. If you wanted to know what a grunge version of The Beatles might have sounded like, “Blow Up The Outside World” gets you in the ballpark.

Someone tried to tell me something

Don’t let the world bring you down.

