3 Classic Rock Stars Who Continued To Succeed Outside of Their Bands

More often than not, a musician will leave the band that they started out in eventually. Projects run their course, sometimes band members start bickering with each other, and things just have to come to an end. Many classic rock stars through the years opted for solo careers after their original bands called it quits.

The following three classic rock musicians did exactly that, but their solo careers ended up being more successful than their tenure in their old bands. Let’s take a look!

Paul Simon

Simon & Garfunkel were the most famous folk duo for a hot minute in the 1960s. Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel had an incredibly successful partnership, though it wasn’t without its share of drama. Apparently, the two fought constantly, leading to their eventual breakup. Simon was the main songwriting brain of the duo, so naturally, he pursued a solo career shortly afterward. And he found an equal amount of success on his own, without having to collaborate with anyone. It’s a shame, considering Simon & Garfunkel made real musical magic together. But I have to hand it to Simon for really shining on his own.

Stevie Nicks

When Stevie Nicks was brought into Fleetwood Mac, the result was magic among the classic rock stars that made up the band. Her songwriting, voice, aesthetics, and vibe were just what the band needed to really explode in popularity. She was a necessary element on Rumours, and she continued to contribute her talents to the folk rock band for years. Eventually, though, the time came for her to spread her wings and pursue a solo career. And if she hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t have megahits like “Edge Of Seventeen” or “Stand Back”. She’ll always be known as a core member of Fleetwood Mac, but her solo works have consistently impressed the masses.

Neil Young

Neil Young first jumped into the music world with the band Buffalo Springfield, years before he became one of the most famous classic rock stars of all time. Any fan of Young or that particular band knows that their breakup was on the rocky side. And despite it all, Young went on to become an extremely successful folk rock solo artist. He’s one of the most well-known classic rock stars out there, known more for his solo works than his collaborative works. Though, his music with Buffalo Springfield is still amazing to this day. So is his work with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images