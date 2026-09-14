3 Pop Songs From 1981 That Will Never Be Forgotten

The early 1980s had some of the best pop music that has ever been released. Especially in 1981, there were several incredible pop songs released that have stood the test of time, including these three pop songs, which will likely never be forgotten.

“Physical” by Olivia Newton-John

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The only single that Olivia Newton-John released in 1981, “Physical” is the title track of a record that also came out in 1981. Written by Steve Kipner and Terry Shaddick, “Physical” stayed in the No. 1 spot on the charts for ten weeks.

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“Physical” says, “Let’s get physical, physical / I wanna get physical / Let’s get into physical / Let me hear your body talk, your body talk / Let me hear your body talk.”

Interestingly, “Physical” was written for a male singer. It was first pitched to Rod Stewart, who ultimately passed on the song. It remains one of Newton-John’s biggest hits.

“Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield

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The angst is palpable in “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield. Written by Springfield, “Jessie’s Girl” is on his Working Class Dog record. “Jessie’s Girl” is about a guy who is in love with his friend’s girlfriend.

The song says in part, “You know I wish that I had Jessie’s girl / I wish that I had Jessie’s girl / Where can I find a woman like that?”

Years later, Springfield revealed that “Jessie’s Girl” was based on a true story, although his friend’s name was actually Gary, not Jessie. Springfield won one Grammy throughout his career, and it was for this song.

“Jessie’s Girl” is Springfield’s only No.1 single in the United States. He did have other hits, however, including “Speak To The Sky”, his first single, which came out in 1971. His last Top 10 hit came out in 1984, with “Love Somebody”.

“Fire And Ice” by Pat Benatar

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“Fire And Ice” is the first single from Pat Benatar’s Precious Time project. Benatar wrote the rock anthem with Tom Kelly and Scott Sheets.

The chorus says, “Fire and ice, you come on like a flame / Then you turn cold shoulder / Fire and ice, I wanna give you my love / You’ll just take a little piece of my heart / Please tear it apart.”

“Fire And Ice” became a rock and pop hit for Benatar. She also co-wrote “Promises In The Dark”, her second and final single from Precious Time. In 1983, Benatar had her first and only No. 1 hit, with “Love Is A Battlefield”.

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